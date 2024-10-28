News & Insights

Eastern Metals Unveils Promising Assay Results at Cobar Project

October 28, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Eastern Metals Limited (AU:EMS) has released an update.

Eastern Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from its Cobar Project in New South Wales, indicating significant copper mineralisation at Windmill Dam and extended mineralisation at the Evergreen prospect. The company plans to conduct an Induced Polarisation survey to further define and prioritize targets for future drilling. These developments suggest potential for valuable mineral discoveries, capturing the attention of investors in the mining sector.

