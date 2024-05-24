News & Insights

Stocks

Eastern Metals Shareholders’ Voting Power Diluted

May 24, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eastern Metals Limited (AU:EMS) has released an update.

In a notable shift within Eastern Metals Limited, substantial holders Robert H. Duffin and Pamela C. Duffin reported unchanged voting rights despite an increase in the total shares issued, resulting in a reduced voting power from 21.6% to 18%. This change occurred on May 24, 2024, following their last update on May 8, 2024. The Duffins’ interests are held through their legal and beneficial ownership of shares via Irrawaddy Investments Pty Ltd and REC Investment Management Pty Ltd.

For further insights into AU:EMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.