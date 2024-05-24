Eastern Metals Shareholders’ Voting Power Diluted

Eastern Metals Limited (AU:EMS) has released an update.

In a notable shift within Eastern Metals Limited, substantial holders Robert H. Duffin and Pamela C. Duffin reported unchanged voting rights despite an increase in the total shares issued, resulting in a reduced voting power from 21.6% to 18%. This change occurred on May 24, 2024, following their last update on May 8, 2024. The Duffins’ interests are held through their legal and beneficial ownership of shares via Irrawaddy Investments Pty Ltd and REC Investment Management Pty Ltd.

