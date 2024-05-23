News & Insights

Eastern Metals Seeks Quotation for 16.4M Shares

May 23, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Eastern Metals Limited (AU:EMS) has released an update.

Eastern Metals Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 16.4 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, with the issue date set for May 24, 2024. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, signaling a potential expansion of the company’s investor base and market capitalization.

