Eastern Metals Seeks Quotation for 16.4M Shares

Eastern Metals Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 16.4 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, with the issue date set for May 24, 2024. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, signaling a potential expansion of the company’s investor base and market capitalization.

