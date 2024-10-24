Eastern Bankshares Reports Q3 Loss but Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( (EBC) ) just unveiled an update.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. reported a third-quarter net loss of $6.2 million due to merger-related charges and initial provisions on loans. However, it achieved a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend and posted a strong operating net income of $49.7 million, reflecting the positive impact of its merger with Cambridge Bancorp. The merger, a transformative event for the company, added significant assets and positioned Eastern as a more competitive institution in the financial sector.

See more insights into EBC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.