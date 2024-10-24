News & Insights

Eastern Bankshares Reports Q3 Loss but Increases Dividend

October 24, 2024 — 04:53 pm EDT

Eastern Bankshares ( (EBC) ) just unveiled an update.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. reported a third-quarter net loss of $6.2 million due to merger-related charges and initial provisions on loans. However, it achieved a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend and posted a strong operating net income of $49.7 million, reflecting the positive impact of its merger with Cambridge Bancorp. The merger, a transformative event for the company, added significant assets and positioned Eastern as a more competitive institution in the financial sector.

