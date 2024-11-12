Eastern Bankshares to Present at Financial Services Conference

Eastern Bankshares ( (EBC) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Eastern Bankshares, Inc., a leading independent Boston-based bank, is set to showcase its strengths at the Piper Sandler 2024 East Coast Financial Services Conference. The bank boasts a robust market presence with $25.5 billion in total assets and significant deposits, highlighting its strategic focus in Greater Boston. The bank’s wealth management arm, Cambridge Trust, stands out as a top investment advisor in Massachusetts, managing $8.4 billion in assets. Recent mergers have bolstered Eastern’s financials, offering promising cost savings and earnings growth, despite challenges such as increased non-performing loans.
