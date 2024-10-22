East West Bancorp reports Q3 EPS $2.14, consensus $2.06

Reports Q3 revenue $657M, consensus $561.26M. “East West reported another strong quarter of balanced growth in support of our customers,” said Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We continued to grow consumer and business banking deposits while further diversifying our loan portfolio by emphasizing residential and C&I lending,” Ng continued. “Net interest income and fee income both accelerated meaningfully in the quarter, underscoring the strength of our business model.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EWBC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.