East West Bancorp reports Q3 EPS $2.14, consensus $2.06

October 22, 2024 — 04:10 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $657M, consensus $561.26M. “East West reported another strong quarter of balanced growth in support of our customers,” said Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We continued to grow consumer and business banking deposits while further diversifying our loan portfolio by emphasizing residential and C&I lending,” Ng continued. “Net interest income and fee income both accelerated meaningfully in the quarter, underscoring the strength of our business model.”

