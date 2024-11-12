East Side Games Group to Reveal Q3 2024 Results

Leaf Mobile Inc (TSE:EAGR) has released an update.
East Side Games Group, a prominent Canadian mobile game developer, is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 14th. The company is renowned for its free-to-play games that foster strong player loyalty and utilize a proprietary Game Kit software platform. Their games, including popular titles like Doctor Who and Power Rangers, are available globally on major app stores.
