Easou Technology Highlights Board and Leadership Structure

December 02, 2024 — 06:18 am EST

Easou Technology Holdings Limited (HK:2550) has released an update.

Easou Technology Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting experienced leaders such as Chairman and CEO Wang Xi, CFO Chen Jun, and COO Zhao Lei. The company also detailed the structure of its main committees, aiming to reinforce its governance and operational efficiency. This update provides valuable insights for investors keen on understanding the leadership dynamics at Easou Technology.

