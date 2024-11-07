News & Insights

Earthworks Industries Seeks Lease Reinstatement

November 07, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Earthworks Industries (TSE:EWK) has released an update.

Earthworks Industries is challenging a recent decision by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Board of Indian Appeals that canceled the lease for its subsidiary’s waste management facility on tribal lands. The company has filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court seeking to reinstate the lease, arguing that the cancellation violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

