Earthworks Industries Seeks Lease Reinstatement

Earthworks Industries (TSE:EWK) has released an update.

Earthworks Industries is challenging a recent decision by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Board of Indian Appeals that canceled the lease for its subsidiary’s waste management facility on tribal lands. The company has filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court seeking to reinstate the lease, arguing that the cancellation violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

