Earth Science Tech, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.630 million, or $0.012 per share. This compares with $3.253 million, or $0.011 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $35.695 million from $33.117 million last year.

Earth Science Tech, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.630 Mln. vs. $3.253 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.012 vs. $0.011 last year. -Revenue: $35.695 Mln vs. $33.117 Mln last year.

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