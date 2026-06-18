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Earth Science Tech, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Full Year

June 18, 2026 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.630 million, or $0.012 per share. This compares with $3.253 million, or $0.011 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $35.695 million from $33.117 million last year.

Earth Science Tech, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.630 Mln. vs. $3.253 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.012 vs. $0.011 last year. -Revenue: $35.695 Mln vs. $33.117 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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