Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Cool Co (NYSE:CLCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $81.87 million.

• TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $13.95 billion.

• Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $168.60 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.21 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Spire (NYSE:SR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $349.50 million.

• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $72.77 million.

• So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $561.74 million.

• Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $388.51 million.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $443.96 million.

• Target (NYSE:TGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $25.90 billion.

• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• DouYu Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $860.65 million.

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $400.00 million.

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $583.60 million.

• VNET Gr (NASDAQ:VNET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $286.47 million.

• Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $53.30 million.

• Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $191.24 million.

• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $898.46 million.

• Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $356.86 million.

• KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $669.45 million.

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $33.12 billion.

• Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.

• Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.32 million.

• Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

