Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $202.59 million.

• SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $81.39 million.

• Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion.

• Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSE:DOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $14.72 billion.

• Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $172.78 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Culp (NYSE:CULP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.

• DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $101.00 million.

• PVH (NYSE:PVH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $64.32 million.

• KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $73.49 million.

• ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $89.58 million.

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $209.72 million.

• Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $196.40 million.

• Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $137.38 million.

• Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $210.03 million.

• Greif (NYSE:GEF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $798.58 million.

• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $181.44 million.

• IDT (NYSE:IDT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $45.20 million.

• Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.