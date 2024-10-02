Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Sherwin-Williams' Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company ( SHW ), with a market cap of $96.5 billion , is a leading manufacturer in the paints and coatings industry. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company develops, manufactures, and sells a diverse range of products for professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company is slated to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Prior to the event, analysts anticipate the paint and coatings maker to report a profit of $3.55 per share , up 10.9% from $3.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on one other occasion. In the most recent quarter, SHW exceeded the consensus estimate by 5.4%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect SHW to report EPS of $11.47, up 10.8% from $10.35 in fiscal 2023 . Looking forward to fiscal 2025, EPS is expected to surge by a 11.2% margin, reaching $12.75.

On a YTD basis, SHW's shares have risen 22% , outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.7% gain and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLB ) 12.4% return over the same period.

Despite reporting lower-than-expected revenue of $6.3 billion, Sherwin-Williams stock surged 6.9% on Jul. 23 due to a strong Q2 earnings report, showcasing better-than-expected adjusted earnings per share of $3.70, driven by higher pricing. The company's Paint Stores Group saw a 3.5% sales increase, benefiting from moderating raw material costs and earlier price hikes. Additionally, the company raised its full-year 2024 earnings guidance to $11.10 per share - $11.40 per share, boosting investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus rating on Sherwin-Williams stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," seven "Holds," and one "Moderate Sell." As of writing, SHW is trading above the average analyst price target of $377.56.

