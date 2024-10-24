Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Apple's Report

Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc. (AAPL) designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. Valued at $3.5 trillion by market cap, the company also offers payment, digital content, cloud, and advertising services. The tech giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, October 31.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AAPL to report a profit of $1.54 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.5% from $1.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. Its EPS of $1.40 surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.5% in the previous quarter.

For the full year, analysts expect AAPL to report EPS of $6.65, up 8.5% from $6.13 in fiscal 2023.

AAPL stock is up 19.9% on a YTD basis, underperforming the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 21.5% gains in 2024. However, it has outpaced the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 18.7% returns over the same time frame.

Apple's shares dropped 3.3% after TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed a reduction of about 10 million units in iPhone 16 orders for late 2024 and early 2025, suggesting weaker-than-expected demand.

On October 15, AAPL rose more than 1% and posted a record high after introducing a new powerful iPad mini built for its Apple Intelligence AI features.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AAPL stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold” rating, and one recommends a “Strong Sell.”

The average analyst price target for AAPL is $245.13, indicating a 6.2% potential upside from the current levels.

