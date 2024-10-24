Earnings Preview For Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-10-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Newell Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The market awaits Newell Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Newell Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.21 -0.07 0.17 0.23 EPS Actual 0.36 0 0.22 0.39 Price Change % 41.0% 12.0% -19.0% -10.0%

Tracking Newell Brands's Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands were trading at $7.32 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Newell Brands

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Newell Brands.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Newell Brands, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $9.58, suggesting a potential 30.87% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dream Finders Homes, Century Communities and Green Brick Partners, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Dream Finders Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, indicating a potential 419.13% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Century Communities, with an average 1-year price target of $107.5, indicating a potential 1368.58% upside. Green Brick Partners is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $78.0, indicating a potential 965.57% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Dream Finders Homes, Century Communities and Green Brick Partners are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Newell Brands Neutral -7.76% $699M 1.46% Dream Finders Homes Neutral 11.68% $202.91M 7.69% Century Communities Buy 23.13% $235.90M 3.43% Green Brick Partners Neutral 22.87% $189.67M 7.67%

Key Takeaway:

Newell Brands ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity. Overall, Newell Brands lags behind its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit performance.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is an American global consumer goods company. The business activities of the group function through three segments namely, Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The learning and Development segment generates revenue for the firm which offers baby gear and infant care products; writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products, and labeling solutions.

Newell Brands: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Newell Brands's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.76%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Newell Brands's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Newell Brands's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Newell Brands's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.81, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

