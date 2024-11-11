Earnings Preview For EchoStar

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that EchoStar will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40.

EchoStar bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.59, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at EchoStar's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.14 -0.10 0.14 EPS Actual -0.76 -0.40 1.21 0.04 Price Change % -17.0% 1.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of EchoStar's Stock

Shares of EchoStar were trading at $25.81 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 156.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on EchoStar

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on EchoStar.

Analysts have given EchoStar a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $17.5, indicating a potential 32.2% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WideOpenWest, Charter Communications and Comcast, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For WideOpenWest, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $7.5, indicating a potential 70.94% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Charter Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $380.0, indicating a potential 1372.3% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Comcast, with an average 1-year price target of $48.56, implying a potential 88.14% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for WideOpenWest, Charter Communications and Comcast are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EchoStar Neutral -9.27% $1.04B -1.04% WideOpenWest Buy -8.72% $95.40M -9.89% Charter Communications Neutral 1.55% $5.50B 9.49% Comcast Buy 6.49% $21.85B 4.29%

Key Takeaway:

EchoStar is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline in these areas. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity, showing a positive performance in this metric compared to its peers.

Get to Know EchoStar Better

Satellite television provides the bulk of EchoStar's revenue. The firm serves about 6 million US customers, about 10% of the traditional television market. It launched an internet-based television offering under the Sling brand in 2015 and serves about 2 million customers on this platform. EchoStar has agreed to sell this business to television rival DirecTV. The firm's focus is now on the wireless market. EchoStar has amassed an extensive portfolio of spectrum licenses and is building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business and serves about 7 million customers, primarily under the Boost brand. EchoStar's legacy businesses provide satellite telecom services and equipment to businesses and consumers, including about 1 million internet customers.

EchoStar's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, EchoStar faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.27% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.2%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EchoStar's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EchoStar's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: EchoStar's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.27.

To track all earnings releases for EchoStar visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.