Earnings Outlook For Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Tyson Foods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

Tyson Foods bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.26 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.26% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tyson Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.69 0.64 0.37 EPS Actual 1.14 0.92 0.87 0.62 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Performance of Tyson Foods Shares

Shares of Tyson Foods were trading at $60.61 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Tyson Foods

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $60.33, the consensus suggests a potential 0.46% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Tyson Foods, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Tyson Foods, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tyson Foods Neutral 2.28% $1.09B 1.95%

Key Takeaway:

Tyson Foods ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth, indicating lower growth compared to peers. The company is in the middle for Gross Profit, suggesting average profitability. Tyson Foods is at the bottom for Return on Equity, reflecting lower returns compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods is a protein-focused food producer, selling raw chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods. Chicken and beef are its two largest segments, each composing about one third of US sales. Prepared foods constituted 18% of fiscal 2024 sales and include brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, and Sara Lee. However, most of these are in product categories rife with competition where Tyson does not have a massive market share lead. Tyson sells some products overseas, but the international segment accounts for just 4% of total revenue. The company is an active acquirer, with more recent years' purchases focused on international and food-service markets.

Tyson Foods: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tyson Foods's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.28% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Tyson Foods's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tyson Foods's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tyson Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Tyson Foods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TSN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Upgrades Underweight Neutral Feb 2025 Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

