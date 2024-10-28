Earnings Outlook For Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tetra Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

The announcement from Tetra Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 3.49% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tetra Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.03 0.08 0.09 EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0.03 0.07 Price Change % -3.0% -14.000000000000002% 6.0% -15.0%

Market Performance of Tetra Technologies's Stock

Shares of Tetra Technologies were trading at $3.06 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Tetra Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Tetra Technologies.

Tetra Technologies has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $5.5, the consensus suggests a potential 79.74% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Solaris Energy, Oil States International and Ranger Energy Services, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Solaris Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, implying a potential 390.2% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Oil States International, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, implying a potential 112.42% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Ranger Energy Services, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, indicating a potential 324.84% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Solaris Energy, Oil States International and Ranger Energy Services, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tetra Technologies Buy -2.01% $43.25M 5.06% Solaris Energy Buy -4.30% $18.19M 2.87% Oil States International Neutral 1.56% $29.65M 0.18% Ranger Energy Services Neutral -15.38% $13.90M 1.80%

Key Takeaway:

Tetra Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies Inc is a diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and compression services. It has two reporting segments namely Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products Division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services. The Water & Flowback Services Division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company derives maximum revenue from United states.

Understanding the Numbers: Tetra Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tetra Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.01%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Tetra Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tetra Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tetra Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tetra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.38. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Tetra Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

