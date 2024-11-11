Earnings Outlook For SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SKYX Platforms to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

The announcement from SKYX Platforms is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SKYX Platforms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.09 -0.08 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.10 -0.14 -0.08 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% -6.0% 32.0%

Market Performance of SKYX Platforms's Stock

Shares of SKYX Platforms were trading at $1.4 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on SKYX Platforms

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SKYX Platforms.

With 2 analyst ratings, SKYX Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $3.5, indicating a potential 150.0% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NeoVolta, FuelCell Energy and Blink Charging, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for NeoVolta, with an average 1-year price target of $4.75, indicating a potential 239.29% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for FuelCell Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $1.25, implying a potential 10.71% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Blink Charging, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, implying a potential 114.29% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for NeoVolta, FuelCell Energy and Blink Charging, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SKYX Platforms Buy 43.13% $6.58M -64.95% NeoVolta Buy -19.76% $17.16K -14.98% FuelCell Energy Neutral -7.11% $-6.20M -5.09% Blink Charging Buy 1.70% $10.66M -6.98%

Key Takeaway:

SKYX Platforms ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, suggesting a relatively stronger financial performance in terms of profitability.

Get to Know SKYX Platforms Better

SKYX Platforms Corp operates in the business of developing proprietary technology that enables a quick and safe installation of electrical fixtures, such as light fixtures and ceiling fans. The company's technology consists of a weight-bearing, fixable socket and a revolving plug for conducting electric power and supporting an electrical appliance attached to a wall or ceiling. The socket is comprised of a nonconductive body that houses conductive rings connectable to an electric power supply through terminals in its side exterior. The plug is also comprised of a nonconductive body that houses corresponding conductive rings, attaches to the socket via a male post and is capable of feeding electric power to an appliance. The Company generates its income from the United States.

Key Indicators: SKYX Platforms's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SKYX Platforms's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 43.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SKYX Platforms's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -34.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -64.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SKYX Platforms's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SKYX Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.39. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for SKYX Platforms visit their earnings calendar on our site.

