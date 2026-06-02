Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Taboola.com (TBLA): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Taboola.com Ltd., there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.13 per share, which is a change of +30.0% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Taboola.com has increased 50% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.59 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +13.5% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Taboola.com. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 20.59%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Taboola.com earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Taboola.com shares have added 30.6% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

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Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.