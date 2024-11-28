News & Insights

EarlyPay Limited Updates Constitution to Boost SME Financing

November 28, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

EarlyPay Limited has announced the approval of an amended company constitution following its recent annual general meeting. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to enhance its operational framework and strengthen its position in providing financial solutions to Australian SMEs. By offering innovative financing products, EarlyPay continues to support SMEs in managing cash flow effectively.

