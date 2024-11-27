Earlypay Limited Targets Strong FY25 Growth

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Earlypay Limited is optimistic about its FY25 trading outlook, aiming for a 28% increase in earnings per share to 2.2 cents, supported by growth in invoice and equipment finance segments. The company anticipates improved profitability and cash flow in the latter half of the year, following the repayment of a corporate loan. Additionally, Earlypay plans to restore its dividend payout ratio to 60%, reflecting confidence in its financial performance.

For further insights into AU:EPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.