News & Insights

Stocks

Earlypay Limited Targets Strong FY25 Growth

November 27, 2024 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Earlypay Limited is optimistic about its FY25 trading outlook, aiming for a 28% increase in earnings per share to 2.2 cents, supported by growth in invoice and equipment finance segments. The company anticipates improved profitability and cash flow in the latter half of the year, following the repayment of a corporate loan. Additionally, Earlypay plans to restore its dividend payout ratio to 60%, reflecting confidence in its financial performance.

For further insights into AU:EPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.