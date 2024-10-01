Is the Early-Stage Recovery Value’s Time to Bounce Back

Value investing has fallen out of favor in a market dominated by FAANG stocks, but there are strong indicators suggesting a revival is possible. Currently, value stocks are priced significantly lower than their growth counterparts, trading at only a fraction of the cost.

Even though they’ve lagged behind, the core business metrics, such as earnings, have remained competitive with growth stocks, implying the downturn isn't tied to company performance.

Moreover, in times of rising inflation, value stocks historically outperform, and with inflation likely to stay above central bank targets, this could boost their appeal. Growth stocks shine in long bull markets but tend to struggle in bear markets or early recoveries, making value stocks a safer option during uncertain times.

Finsum: For those looking to diversify, gradually increasing exposure to value-focused investments could offer solid returns as value stocks regain prominence.

value

equity

stocks

bull market

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.