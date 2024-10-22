Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 22nd

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include General Motors (GM) $52.58 +3.65, Philip Morris (PM) $127.44 +8.48, Quest Diagnostics (DGX) $155.24 +7.87, Charter (CHTR) $326.55 +11.14, and Norfolk Southern (NSC) $256.22 +8.06.

