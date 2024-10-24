News & Insights

Stocks

EAM Solar ASA Plans Major Equity Expansion

October 24, 2024 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EAM Solar ASA (DE:EA2) has released an update.

EAM Solar ASA is undertaking a significant equity expansion to secure its operations, with plans to issue up to 250 million new shares at NOK 0.10 each. The company’s financial performance shows a slight improvement in adjusted EBITDA despite ongoing legal costs. A reinstated solar power subsidy and an ongoing legal appeal are key developments impacting its financial outlook.

For further insights into DE:EA2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.