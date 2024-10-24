EAM Solar ASA Plans Major Equity Expansion

EAM Solar ASA (DE:EA2) has released an update.

EAM Solar ASA is undertaking a significant equity expansion to secure its operations, with plans to issue up to 250 million new shares at NOK 0.10 each. The company’s financial performance shows a slight improvement in adjusted EBITDA despite ongoing legal costs. A reinstated solar power subsidy and an ongoing legal appeal are key developments impacting its financial outlook.

For further insights into DE:EA2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.