Eagle Plains Reveals Promising Lorado Uranium Data

May 27, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Eagle Plains Resources (TSE:EPL) has released an update.

Eagle Plains Resources and Xcite Resources have reported encouraging data from their Lorado Uranium Project, located near Uranium City, Saskatchewan. The project, which includes the historical Lorado Mine and three other uranium occurrences, shows potential with high-grade chip samples and significant geophysical anomalies. These findings are spearheading plans for an extensive fieldwork program in 2024.

