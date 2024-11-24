Eagle Mountain Mining Explores Revenue from Tailings Repurposing

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. (AU:EM2) has released an update.

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. sees promising commercial potential in repurposing tailings at the Oracle Ridge Project, with initial test results indicating the tailings can be transformed into marketable products such as additives for construction materials. The company aims to leverage this opportunity not only to generate revenue but also to contribute to environmental sustainability through potential carbon capture. With minimal equipment requirements, Eagle Mountain plans a rapid production ramp-up, targeting sustainability-focused buyers in the U.S. market.

