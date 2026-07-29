Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $102.13 million, or $3.29 per share. This compares with $123.36 million, or $3.76 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $650.97 million from $634.69 million last year.

Eagle Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102.13 Mln. vs. $123.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.29 vs. $3.76 last year. -Revenue: $650.97 Mln vs. $634.69 Mln last year.

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