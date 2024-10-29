Eagle Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 34c, consensus 30c

“We produced improved top and bottom line operating results during the third quarter of 2024, with net interest income and noninterest income both increasing compared to the second quarter of 2024,” said Laura Clark, President and CEO. “As in previous quarters, we continued to remain selective on the loans we added during the quarter, while adhering to disciplined loan pricing. The result was tempered loan growth during the third quarter of 1.1%, and 4.0% year-over-year. Total deposits increased 2.0% during the quarter over the linked quarter, as we continue to maintain our attractive deposit mix. With our strong deposit franchise, pristine credit quality, and ample capital levels, we are well positioned for growth throughout the remainder of the year and into 2025.” Net interest margin was 3.34% in the third quarter, a seven basis point contraction compared to 3.41% in the preceding quarter and the third quarter a year ago.

