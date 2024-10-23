Eagle Bancorp Releases Earnings Presentation for 2024

Eagle Bancorp ( (EGBN) ) has issued an update.

The company has released its earnings presentation for the upcoming conference call on October 24, 2024, providing insights that may be shared with investors and analysts. While the presentation offers valuable information on the company’s financial health, it notes that the company is not obligated to update the data in the presentation. This disclosure aligns with regulatory requirements but is not part of any official filing under the Securities Act or Exchange Act.

