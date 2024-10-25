News & Insights

Eagle Bancorp price target raised to $29 from $27 at Piper Sandler

October 25, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to $29 from $27 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm told investors that Eagle Bancorp has been a “volatile” stock around earnings, and it would attribute “outperformance” to the fact that credit trends did not contain any “major surprises” and did not include further “issues” within office. Piper added that even after the stock’s move, it still trades at a “wide discount” to tangible book value per share.

