Eagers Automotive Director Bolsters Shareholding

Nicholas George Politis, a director at Eagers Automotive Limited, has increased his stake in the company through an on-market trade, acquiring an additional 100,000 ordinary shares at $10.1088 each. This transaction, dated May 29, 2024, raises his total holdings to 72,919,048 ordinary shares. The purchase reflects a direct and indirect interest due to his roles within W F M Motors Pty Ltd and NGP Investments (No 2) Pty Ltd, which are the registered holders of the shares.

