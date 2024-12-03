News & Insights

E79 Gold Mines Issues New Unlisted Options

December 03, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

E79 Gold Mines Limited (AU:E79) has released an update.

E79 Gold Mines Limited has announced the issuance of 2,150,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.035, set to expire on November 30, 2027. These options, part of an employee incentive scheme, are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move could attract investors looking for growth opportunities in the mining sector.

