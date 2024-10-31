E2 Metals Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

E2 Metals Ltd. announces a change in the director’s interest as Melanie Jaye Leydin’s 500,000 unlisted options have lapsed and been canceled without conversion. The director continues to hold indirect interests through TMENA Pty Ltd and Leydin Super Fund, maintaining a stake in the company. These modifications might influence investor perceptions and the company’s stock dynamics.

