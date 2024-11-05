E2 Metals Secures $22.5M for Expansion and Drilling

News & Insights

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

E2 Metals Ltd, through its subsidiary Unico Silver, has successfully raised $22.5 million to fund an ambitious 50,000-meter drilling program at its Cerro Leon and Joaquin projects. The placement, supported by domestic and offshore investors, positions the company to enhance its mineral resource estimates by late 2025. The initiative highlights E2 Metals’ strategic growth and commitment to expanding its silver exploration footprint.

