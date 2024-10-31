News & Insights

Stocks

E2 Metals Ltd. Expands Silver Ventures in Argentina

October 31, 2024 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

E2 Metals Ltd.’s subsidiary, Unico Silver, is set to expand its silver resources with imminent drilling in Argentina’s Santa Cruz region, enhancing its growth prospects. Recent acquisitions, including Joaquin Silver District and Sierra Blanca project, highlight the company’s aggressive strategy to bolster its silver portfolio. Investors can anticipate potential value increase as Unico Silver outlines priority targets and secures drill permits.

For further insights into AU:USL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.