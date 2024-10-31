E2 Metals Ltd. Expands Silver Ventures in Argentina

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

E2 Metals Ltd.’s subsidiary, Unico Silver, is set to expand its silver resources with imminent drilling in Argentina’s Santa Cruz region, enhancing its growth prospects. Recent acquisitions, including Joaquin Silver District and Sierra Blanca project, highlight the company’s aggressive strategy to bolster its silver portfolio. Investors can anticipate potential value increase as Unico Silver outlines priority targets and secures drill permits.

