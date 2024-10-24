E Split Corp. Announces October Share Distribution

E Split Corp. Class A (TSE:ENS) has released an update.

E Split Corp. has announced a distribution of $0.13 per Class A share for October 2024, payable on November 15, trading under the symbol ENS on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This distribution is based on the historical performance of the fund’s portfolio and can be influenced by various factors affecting income and dividends.

For further insights into TSE:ENS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

