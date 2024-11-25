News & Insights

e-Novia S.p.A. Announces Leadership Changes and Strategic Focus

November 25, 2024 — 03:58 pm EST

e-Novia SpA (IT:E9IA) has released an update.

e-Novia S.p.A., a leader in robotics and AI for sustainable mobility, announced significant leadership changes with Massimiliano Benci appointed as CEO and Giuseppe Natale as Chairman following the resignation of Vincenzo Costanzo Russi. The company is focusing on industrial strategies and corporate reorganization through the establishment of a new Relaunch Committee. These changes come as e-Novia aims to strengthen its market position and navigate its recovery plan.

