e-Novia Calls Shareholders’ Meeting Amid Leadership Changes

e-Novia SpA (IT:E9IA) has released an update.

e-Novia S.p.A., a leader in robotics and AI technologies, is convening an Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting following the resignation of its Board of Directors. This meeting is scheduled for November 7, 2024, with a potential follow-up on November 8, 2024. The company, known for its innovative solutions in sustainable mobility, has been publicly listed since December 2022.

For further insights into IT:E9IA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.