e-Novia Calls Shareholders’ Meeting Amid Leadership Changes

October 21, 2024 — 02:49 pm EDT

e-Novia SpA (IT:E9IA) has released an update.

e-Novia S.p.A., a leader in robotics and AI technologies, is convening an Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting following the resignation of its Board of Directors. This meeting is scheduled for November 7, 2024, with a potential follow-up on November 8, 2024. The company, known for its innovative solutions in sustainable mobility, has been publicly listed since December 2022.

