Dyne Therapeutics Q1 Net Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) reported Monday that net loss for the first quarter was $120.85 million or $0.73 per share, compared to net loss of $115.36 million or $1.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, DYN is trading on the Nasdaq at $17.50, down $0.11 or 0.62 percent.

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