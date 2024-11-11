Dynavax To Buyback $100 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX), a vaccine maker, announced on Monday that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase or ASR under a deal with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $100 million of shares. The company has executed the ASR as part of the $200 million share repurchase authorized by its Board in November. Upon completion of this ASR, Dynavax will have $100 million remaining under the program.

The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. As of November 5, Dynavax had around 131.5 million shares outstanding.

