News & Insights

Stocks
DT

Dynatrace price target raised to $63 from $57 at BTIG

October 23, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Dynatrace (DT) to $63 from $57 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The firm notes that feedback from its recent discussions with contacts in the industry was “mixed but skewed positive”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While BTIG continues to see some cost pressure in the group, mainly on the log monitoring side of the market, contacts agree that cloud IaaS projects / migrations are improving and that many customers over-optimized their environment, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.