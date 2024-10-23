Dynatrace price target raised to $63 from $57 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Dynatrace (DT) to $63 from $57 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The firm notes that feedback from its recent discussions with contacts in the industry was “mixed but skewed positive”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While BTIG continues to see some cost pressure in the group, mainly on the log monitoring side of the market, contacts agree that cloud IaaS projects / migrations are improving and that many customers over-optimized their environment, the firm added.

