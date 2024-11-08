Dynatrace price target raised to $62 from $55 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville raised the firm’s price target on Dynatrace (DT) to $62 from $55 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a “decent” Q2 result, but the company did not raise its FY25 ARR guidance, which was slightly disappointing given the current tailwinds, the analyst tells investors. The firm sees the recent pullback in the shares as a nice opportunity to own a core “growth at a reasonable price” software stock.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DT:
- Dynatrace price target raised to $59 from $55 at Morgan Stanley
- Dynatrace price target raised to $55 from $45 at Loop Capital
- Dynatrace Surpasses Earnings Expectations with Robust Growth
- Dynatrace price target raised to $64 from $58 at Stifel
- Morning Movers: Under Armour and Lyft soar following earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.