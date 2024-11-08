News & Insights

Stocks
DT

Dynatrace price target raised to $62 from $55 at Scotiabank

November 08, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville raised the firm’s price target on Dynatrace (DT) to $62 from $55 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a “decent” Q2 result, but the company did not raise its FY25 ARR guidance, which was slightly disappointing given the current tailwinds, the analyst tells investors. The firm sees the recent pullback in the shares as a nice opportunity to own a core “growth at a reasonable price” software stock.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.