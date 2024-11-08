Dynatrace price target raised to $62 from $55 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville raised the firm’s price target on Dynatrace (DT) to $62 from $55 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a “decent” Q2 result, but the company did not raise its FY25 ARR guidance, which was slightly disappointing given the current tailwinds, the analyst tells investors. The firm sees the recent pullback in the shares as a nice opportunity to own a core “growth at a reasonable price” software stock.

