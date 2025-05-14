Dynatrace Guides Q1, FY26 Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026, both above analysts' estimates.

For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.37 to $0.38 per share on total revenues between $465 million and $470 million.

On average, 28 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.35 per share on revenues of $454.16 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.56 to $1.59 per share on total revenues between $1.950 billion and $1.965 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.53 per share on revenues of $1.94 billion for the year.

