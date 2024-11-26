News & Insights

Dynamic Metals Secures Joint Venture and Shifts Focus to Gold

November 26, 2024 — 01:03 am EST

Dynamic Metals Limited (AU:DYM) has released an update.

Dynamic Metals Limited successfully navigated challenging market conditions by securing a lucrative joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited, boosting its exploration efforts with $4 million in immediate funding. The company is shifting its focus to gold exploration, with promising results at its Higginsville and Mandilla projects, including exceptional gold intercepts. Dynamic Metals remains committed to responsible exploration and enhancing its board, while aligning executive compensation with shareholder interests.

