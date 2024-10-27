Dynamic Metals Reports High-Grade Gold Discoveries

Dynamic Metals Limited (AU:DYM) has released an update.

Dynamic Metals Limited has reported impressive results from rock chip sampling at its Cognac West gold prospect, part of the Goldrush tenement in Western Australian goldfields. The assays revealed high-grade gold findings, notably a sample with 2,040g/t of gold, which bolsters the company’s optimism for future exploration activities. With a healthy cash balance, Dynamic is well-positioned to continue its exploration, including refining drill targets for 2025.

