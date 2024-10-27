News & Insights

Stocks

Dynamic Metals Reports High-Grade Gold Discoveries

October 27, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dynamic Metals Limited (AU:DYM) has released an update.

Dynamic Metals Limited has reported impressive results from rock chip sampling at its Cognac West gold prospect, part of the Goldrush tenement in Western Australian goldfields. The assays revealed high-grade gold findings, notably a sample with 2,040g/t of gold, which bolsters the company’s optimism for future exploration activities. With a healthy cash balance, Dynamic is well-positioned to continue its exploration, including refining drill targets for 2025.

For further insights into AU:DYM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.