Dynamic Group Holdings Names New CEO Darren Guild

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (AU:DDB) has released an update.
Dynamic Group Holdings Limited has appointed Darren Guild as the new CEO, bringing his 30 years of mining contracting experience to the company. Guild is known for driving growth and operational excellence and will lead the group that includes Dynamic Drill & Blast, Welldrill, and Orlando Drilling. This strategic leadership change aims to bolster the company’s position in providing specialized drilling and blasting services across various commodities.
