News & Insights

Stocks

Dynamic Group Holdings Names New CEO Darren Guild

December 03, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (AU:DDB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited has appointed Darren Guild as the new CEO, bringing his 30 years of mining contracting experience to the company. Guild is known for driving growth and operational excellence and will lead the group that includes Dynamic Drill & Blast, Welldrill, and Orlando Drilling. This strategic leadership change aims to bolster the company’s position in providing specialized drilling and blasting services across various commodities.

For further insights into AU:DDB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.