Dynam Japan Posts Strong Annual Financial Growth

May 23, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

Dynam Japan Holdings Co (DE:2DJ) has released an update.

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. reports a robust financial year for the period ending March 31, 2024, with significant increases across key financial metrics. The company saw its gross pay-ins jump by 10.7%, total revenue climb by 11.2%, and net profit surge by a remarkable 87.4% compared to the previous year. They also declared a final dividend of ¥2.5 per share, matching the interim dividend, and operated four more halls than the year before.

