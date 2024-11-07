News & Insights

Dynam Japan Expands with New Aircraft Leasing Deal

November 07, 2024 — 11:09 pm EST

Dynam Japan Holdings Co (HK:6889) has released an update.

Dynam Japan Holdings Co.’s subsidiary, DAIL, has entered into an agreement with Wizz to acquire and lease two new Airbus A321 Neo aircraft. The transactions, considered major under listing rules, are set to complete with aircraft deliveries expected in late 2025 and early 2026. This move enhances DAIL’s aircraft leasing operations, aligning with the company’s strategic expansion in the aviation sector.

