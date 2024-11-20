Dynacor Gold Mines Sees Boost in October Sales

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) has released an update.
Dynacor Gold Mines reported a significant increase in its gold sales for October 2024, reaching US$26.3 million, a 25.8% rise from the previous year due to higher selling prices. The average price of gold soared to US$2,698 per ounce in October, contributing to the company’s strong performance. With cumulative sales of US$237.6 million for 2024 so far, Dynacor is on track to meet its annual sales forecast.
